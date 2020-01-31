January Global Series round-up

January was an action-packed month in competitive EA SPORTS FIFA

New champion crowned, new leader on the Xbox Global Series Ranking

Next up: February’s FIFA eClub World Cup

With a new FUT Champions Cup winner crowned, the FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ groups confirmed, a new front-runner atop of the Xbox leaderboard and a Super Bowl champion signing for an eMLS team, to say it has been an eventful January in the world of competitive EA SPORTS FIFA would be an understatement.

Before the planet’s best club-based teams descend on Milan for the eClub World Cup next week, we bring you this month’s FIFA 20 Global Series round-up.

‘Ollelito’ triumphs in Atlanta

‘Ollelito’ became the first Swedish player to win the FUT Champions Cup, beating Germany’s ‘Umut’ in the Stage III cross-console final in Atlanta, USA. The Swede finished top of the 64-player tournament to claim his first major championship in competitive EA SPORTS FIFA.

The Team Gullit player joins the likes of ‘Tekkz’, ‘Msdossary’ and others in winning the prestigious tournament.

‘Ollelito’, who has soared to fourth in the Global Series Rankings on the back of his triumph, collected $50,000 in prize money.

FIFA eClub World Cup teams learn fate

After the 24-team line up for the eClub World Cup was confirmed in December with the culmination of qualifying, the draw for the tournament was made at the Home of Football in Zurich, Switzerland this month.

Twenty-four of the world’s best teams, consisting of an elite group of competitive FIFA players, will battle it out in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format in Milan, Italy from 7 to 9 February.

After a round-robin group stage, teams will compete in the knockout phase to find out who will be crowned the official club team world champions of competitive FIFA.

New front-runner on Xbox global leaderboard

‘NRaseck’ made history this month by displacing ‘Tekkz’ on top of the Xbox Global Series leaderboard. ‘Tekkz’, who will be representing Fnatic at next month’s FIFA eClub World Cup, had been the Xbox No1 since the rankings first came into place at the beginning of FIFA 19.

Germany’s ‘NRaseck’ has enjoyed a memorable FIFA 20 campaign, reaching the knockouts of every FUT Champions Cup so far – and winning his first major in November at Stage II in Bucharest.

Meanwhile, ‘Qlash_Crazy’, who will be representing Italian side Team Qlash in Milan at the eClub World Cup, maintains his No1 spot on PlayStation. The full rankings can be viewed here.

Super Bowl winner swaps NFL field for virtual pitch

One of the most exciting competitive FIFA signings was revealed this month when Philadelphia Union announced they will be represented by former Super Bowl champion Jay ‘JayTrain’ Ajayi during the FIFA 20 eMLS season.

In the NFL, ‘JayTrain’ represented the Miami Dolphins before winning Super Bowl LII with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

Like he did on the American Football field, the 26-year-old will no doubt bring excitement to the virtual pitch.

Fiddle strikes right note in Philadelphia

FC Cincinnati’s ‘Fiddle’ won his first eMLS event by defeating New York Red Bulls’ ‘G_Adamou’ in the League Series One final in Philadelphia, USA.

The American, who finished top of a competition which featured big-hitters such as ‘NYC_Chris’, ‘GGGodfather’ and last year’s eMLS Cup winner ‘Doolsta’, took home a cash prize of $7,500.

‘Fiddle’ will look to defend his crown in League Series Two on 15 February, before he and the eMLS 24 other professionals compete for the league’s ultimate prize on 20 March: the eMLS Cup.