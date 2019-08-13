Ivorians grieve popular musician Arafat

The death of a very popular Ivorian musician DJ Arafat has evoked great emotions across Cote D’Ivoire.

Thousands of fans gathered at the Deux Plateaux polyclinic in Cocody where the 33 year old celebrity was involved in an accident after his motorcycle crashed with a truck Monday morning, to express their grief.

The “coupé-décalé” dance music star’s untimely passing has left many in shock.

Arafat that I know there, he’s going to die.

“Frankly, I can’t even believe it. Allah! He’s not dead, Wallaye! He’s not dead. Arafat that I know there, he’s going to die. No, he’s not dead,“said Aïcha Doumbia, DJ Arafat fan.

“It hurts me… I don’t even think so. I don’t even think so. I can believe in that very thing. That’s impossible, he can’t die. No, he can’t. I don’t think so,” said Grace Bouabré, DJ Arafat fan.

DJ Arafat, whose real name was Ange Didier Houon, started out in the early 2000s as a club DJ on Princess Street in Yopougon, one of the high places of the Abidjan night, before quickly rising to fame.

Some of his famous songs include “Kpangor” (2005), “Zoropoto” (2011), “Blessed Child” (2018). His latest single was entitled “Moto moto”.