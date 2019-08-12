Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat dies in road crash

Ivorian musician DJ Arafat has died following a road accident in Ivory Coast’s main city, Abidjan.

The 33-year-old has a huge following in the Francophone region.

He had referred to himself as the king of the dance music genre coupé-décalé.

His biggest hit song had over five million views on YouTube.

DJ Arafat’s real name is Houon Ange Didier. The road crash that killed Arafat occurred on Sunday night but he died on Monday morning.

[embedded content]

There have been tributes from some African musicians following his death.

😢😢😢 RIP YOROBO I LOVE YOU! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/4rXY07RK1L — Davido (@iam_Davido) August 12, 2019

DJ Arafat est mort. — Edith Brou (@edithbrou) August 12, 2019

This is not real o, abeg.

DJ Arafat that we saw yesterday is dead?? As in?? Just like that?? Abeg. — Puff Mammy. (@PaolaAudrey) August 12, 2019

Victim of a motorcycle accident in the night of Sunday 11 to Monday, August 12 in Abidjan, the Ivorian artist Ange Didier Huon – aka DJ Arafat – died from his wounds in a clinic in Abidjan, according to several official sources Ivorians 🙏🇨🇮😭😭😭 RIP @yorobo86 pic.twitter.com/qtA7U2Wx5s — Loud Music Officiel (@OfficielLoud) August 12, 2019

A very sad news this afternoon The King of is dead RIP my brother my friend DJ ARAFAT this is a very big loss for all of in africa🇨🇮😢😓😢😓😢😓😢😓😷😷😷😷😷 #ripdjarafat pic.twitter.com/Lstc9hpTak — J Martins (@Realjmartins) August 12, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com