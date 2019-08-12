You are here
Ivorian Musician DJ Arafat dies in road crash

Ivorian musician DJ Arafat has died following a road accident in Ivory Coast’s main city, Abidjan.

The 33-year-old has a huge following in the Francophone region.

He had referred to himself as the king of the dance music genre coupé-décalé.

His biggest hit song had over five million views on YouTube.

DJ Arafat’s real name is Houon Ange Didier. The road crash that killed Arafat occurred on Sunday night but he died on Monday morning.

[embedded content]

There have been tributes from some African musicians following his death.

Source: Africafeeds.com

