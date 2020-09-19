‘I’ve Been Having Goosebumps From My New Sounds’, Singer Johnny Drille Says

Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has taken to Twitter to state how he feels about his new sounds. The Mavin Records recording artist gushed about them and also revealed that he has been having goosebumps from them.

His tweet reads:

“The new sounds I’ve been creating my God! Even I have been giving myself goosebumps. I can’t explain it”

Also, he recently revealed that he cares a lot about the people he loves and he would like to see them win.

Read Also: ‘I Have Always Been A Fan Of Sound Sultan’ – Johnny Drille

“God knows the one thing I desire the most is for the people I love to win and be happy. That’s all“, he tweeted.

The Afro-Soul/Afro-R&B artist released his first official single of the year in March. The song is titled ‘Something Better’.

See his tweet below: