It’s unfair to say Nigerian music corrupting young minds – Latoya

Tofarati Ige

Budding artiste, Lateef Adedapo, aka Latoya, is not happy that some people claim music by Nigerian artistes corrupt the minds of young ones. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, he said, “It would be unfair to say that those who work day and night to produce these songs are doing ‘wack’ music and that they corrupt young minds. I believe this is an issue of choice. We all have the free will to either use something positively or negatively. Music has nothing to do with the corruption of youths. If anything, it brings people together.”

Signed to Toya Music Records, Latoya expressed happiness over the quality of music being released by Nigerian music producers, saying that the industry had now evolved to a stage where other African countries were taking a cue from it.

The UNILAG graduate of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering also stated that the industry now had better structures compared to what obtained a few years ago. “I think it’s safe to say we are having proper structures in the industry now as opposed to three or five years ago. Our music is being recognised worldwide and is even being copied by those outside Africa. I think we are doing pretty well but we can always do better,” he said.

Latoya, who is currently promoting his new song, Desire, also added that creative Nigerian music producers were dominating the African music scene and doing the country proud.

