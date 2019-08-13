Italy-migrations: New anti-NGO law [The Morning Call]

The Italian parliament recently adopted a law that gives more authority to the government against NGOs saving migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

Reactions continue to pour in over the issue including from the United Nations.

The bill described by aid groups as a “declaration of war against the NGOs who are saving lives at sea,” aims to put an end to aid groups’ rescue missions in the central Mediterranean.

Ange Bergson Lendja Ngnemzué is a renowned author, who has written extensively on issues pertaining to migration. He is currently working on his upcoming book which will majorly focus on the so-called ‘security decree B’ adopted by Italian lawmakers.

The title of the book, “Expelling undocumented migrants from Europe. Repressive states and the need to maintain democracy’‘.