Islamist insurgents kill at least 20 civilians in northeast Nigerian village -security agent, source

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) – Islamist insurgents killed at least 20 civilians in a northeast Nigerian village, a government-allied vigilante who helped evacuate corpses and a security source said on Wednesday.

The militants struck the village of Ngamngam in Borno state, near the border with Niger, on Tuesday, said Bakura Kachallah, a member of the pro-government vigilante group Civilian Joint Task Force.

A security source, requesting anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to media, confirmed the attack and death toll.

