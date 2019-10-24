Is SA’s main opposition Democratic Alliance in crisis?

On Wednesday South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane resigned his post.

He resigned having served as the DA’s first black leader and although he promised to remain a party MP, he left that post and the party as well hours later.

There are indications this is a signal that the party is in crisis as reports emerge in South African media of more potential resignations.

Mmusi Maimane was under pressure to resign after the party’s share of the vote fell in May’s general election.

The party’s strength comes from racial minorities support as well as some conservative whites.

There have been insignificant number of black people voting for the party.

On Wednesday, Maimane said that despite his best efforts, the DA was not the “best vehicle” to create a united South Africa.

I have worked tirelessly to build the project of One SA for All. It’s been my greatest honour to serve the people of SA and will continue to do so. I have today resigned from the DA and Parliament. Thank you to the people of this country for your faith in our nation. God bless SA — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) October 24, 2019

Pushing for conservative whites

There are some who believe the party wants to focus on regaining the support of conservative whites rather than making a big push for more black voters.

At the weekend the DA gave Mr Maimane’s predecessor, Helen Zille, the powerful post of DA federal council chairperson.

For some that is signal of the shift in focus for the DA party moving forward.

The DA’s chief whip in the National assembly John Steenhuisen has already said that he will not stay in his current position in the chamber.

Let me be clear: I have NOT resigned from the @Our_DA or Parliament. The Leader of the party appoints the Chief Whip. With Mmusi’s resignation from Parliament my term as Chief Whip ends. I remain a committed and determined member of the party and cause. — John Steenhuisen MP (@jsteenhuisen) October 24, 2019

So what is next for the DA party? Some analysts say the DA’s attempt to regain the support of a small minority of conservatives in the party could be counterproductive.

Some are even anticipating a splinter party emerging in the coming days following this week’s political drama in the DA.

Reactions to crisis

South Africans are however reacting to the current development in the DA on social media.

Its a healthy sign to see Politicians resign for what they believe in,but the collapse of a strong opposition is bad,what is needed are strong oppositions,absolute power corrupts. #MmusiMaimane #Maimane #MmusiGoingAwaySong #MmusiResigns — Mbongeni Ndlovu (@mboendlov) October 23, 2019

I would definitely support Mmusi if

he started his own party. I like the dude. I see a patriotic citizen in him. #MmusiMaimane #MmusiResigns #Mmusi — Laudino (@KagisoLaudino) October 23, 2019

#MmusiResigns I don’t think @helenzille and @Our_DA did predicted the outcome of the mess that is currently happening something tells me they underestimated @MmusiMaimane or overestimated themselves. — wisani mhlongo (@FloydWisani) October 24, 2019

Helen Zille, one of the country’s sharpest, most astute politicians, will be remembered for breaking the very same party she worked so incredibly hard to build. #MmusiResigns — Zalene Merrington (@ZaleneM) October 23, 2019

Source: Africafeeds.com