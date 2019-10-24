You are here
Is SA’s main opposition Democratic Alliance in crisis?

On Wednesday South Africa’s main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane resigned his post.

He resigned having served as the DA’s first black leader and although he promised to remain a party MP, he left that post and the party as well hours later.

There are indications this is a signal that the party is in crisis as reports emerge in South African media of more potential resignations.

Mmusi Maimane was under pressure to resign after the party’s share of the vote fell in May’s general election.

The party’s strength comes from racial minorities support as well as some conservative whites.

There have been insignificant number of black people voting for the party.

On Wednesday, Maimane said that despite his best efforts, the DA was not the “best vehicle” to create a united South Africa.

Pushing for conservative whites

There are some who believe the party wants to focus on regaining the support of conservative whites rather than making a big push for more black voters.

At the weekend the DA gave Mr Maimane’s predecessor, Helen Zille, the powerful post of DA federal council chairperson.

Democratic Alliance of South Africa
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane (R) and the party’s federal council chairperson Helen Zille (L) are seen during Maimane’s resignation announcement. Photo: Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images, Sowetan

For some that is signal of the shift in focus for the DA party moving forward.

The DA’s chief whip in the National assembly John Steenhuisen has already said that he will not stay in his current position in the chamber.

So what is next for the DA party? Some analysts say the DA’s attempt to regain the support of a small minority of conservatives in the party could be counterproductive.

Some are even anticipating a splinter party emerging in the coming days following this week’s political drama in the DA.

Reactions to crisis

South Africans are however reacting to the current development in the DA on social media.

 

Source: Africafeeds.com

