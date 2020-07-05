Interview with Nollywood filmmaker CJ Obasi, Nigerian music and cyber crime | The best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

Meet the Lijadu sisters, royalty of 70’s Nigerian music – Dami Ajayi

Lijadu Sisters, originally based in Ibadan and incidentally Fela’s cousins, would become the duo who brought ethereal vocal harmonies to the pot-pourri that was the 70s melting point. Highly impressionable but also supremely perceptive, they brought a strong Yoruba basis to their own brand of fusion.

What it means to be queer and living with HIV in Nigeria – Ugonna-Orah Owoh

Femi, a 24-year-old queer man with the virus, says his life has changed a lot since his HIV diagnosis. He was diagnosed just four months ago. Femi says that living with the virus is like living in two separate worlds. He has to believe nothing has changed, but whenever he tries to enjoy things he had in the past, he remembers he can’t because of his health; that tells him that a lot of things have really changed.

Kelly Handsome’s ‘Maga Don Pay’ and the celebration of cyber crime in music – Debola Abimbolu

Songs promoting cybercrime have a way of dominating popular zeitgeist in Nigeria and some even say that the reason for this is because internet fraudsters launder their money by funding artists’ careers. The arrest of Nigeria’s biggest cybercrime celebrity, Hushpuppi has highlighted the fundamental flaw in glamorising the criminal lifestyle; he sets a bad example for impressionable youths who he may be enticed by the flashy cars and jewellery but wouldn’t want to be in locked up and facing jail time like he is now.

Sophiegrophy is the Nigerian Atipodean artist making an indeliable impression with her bold yet understated sound – Mo Adefope

With a multi-faceted sound that’s hard to ignore and a captivating sense of style, this artist has undoubtedly made a name for herself in the Australian music industry. Her career took off in 2016 with the release of her mixtape, PURPULARITY and till date, Sophiegrophy is showing no signs of slowing down or changing who she is to fit the mould.

CJ ‘Fiery’ Obasi: On redefining Nollywood’s norms – Precious Nwogu

Fiery’s films may not be box-office kings but the prolific writer has earned his place with credits to some history-making Nollywood productions. During the pre-production stage of Genevieve Nnaji’s directorial debut, ‘Lionheart’, Obasi was contacted to direct and rewrite the script’s first draft written by Emil Garuba and Ishaya Bako. However, Fiery’s script which was predominantly in the Igbo language was released in 2018 without this key highlight. Ironically, the movie was disqualified from the Oscars for this very reason.