When it comes to cryptocurrencies, Bitcoins are the most popular, there is no debate in that. Though there are other cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Ethereum, Zcash, Dash, Ripple Monero to mention but a few. However, Bitcoin will still be the most popular as it was the Machine a sous en ligne francais cryptocurrency that started the whole trend of digital currencies. Bearing that in mind, we shall look at a few interesting facts about Bitcoin.

Facts About Bitcoin

The Creator of Bitcoin is a Mystery

While some people after having created something great want to know by the whole world, it is not so with the founder of Bitcoin. And as such, the creator of Bitcoin is a mystery and no one knows who it really is. The creator is only by a pseudo name of Satoshi Nakamoto.

The First Bitcoin Purchase

When Bitcoins were first introduced to the world as a cryptocurrency, it costs a few cents to mine them. This was all until the 22nd of May in 2009 when someone used them to buy pizza. This purchase was the talk of the town as no other retailer would accept payment in Bitcoins.

You Can Buy Anything with Bitcoins

While some people ask what can you buy with Bitcoin, we think that the proper question is what can’t you buy with bitcoins. Today, we use Bitcoins to buy anything that we want. Such that even best real money casino sites accept Bitcoins as one of their payment methods.

21 Million Bitcoins

Many think that Bitcoins are infinite, however, this is not the case as there are only ever going to be 21 million bitcoins ever. Currently, it is believed that 16.3 million bitcoins have been mined and are being traded. Therefore, it is believed that the last Bitcoin will be mined in 2140. And after that there will be no more bitcoins, ever.

They Can’t be Banned

One thing that people love and governments hate about Bitcoins is that it can’t be banned. As long as you have your Bitcoin wallet and an internet connection, you can trade.