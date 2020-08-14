India beckons for England, Germany and holders Spain

England, Germany and Spain to represent Europe at India 2021

Decision taken after UEFA U-17 qualifying tournament cut short

Spain will be defending the trophy they won at Uruguay 2018

England, Germany and reigning FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup champions Spain will fly the flag for Europe at India 2021 following the cancellation of the 2019/20 UEFA European Women’s Under-17 Championship’s elite round.

The continental finals, which had been due to determine the three representatives on the world stage, were cancelled by UEFA’s Executive Committee due to concerns about the current COVID-19 situation.

England, Germany and Spain, as holders of the highest coefficient ranking in the confederation, were duly selected to compete at the U-17 Women’s World Cup.

All three nations will arrive with plenty of pedigree in this global showpiece. Spain will, of course, be defending the trophy they won at the 2018 finals in Uruguay, while Germany are one of just six nations to have competed in every edition to date.

England, meanwhile, reached the semi-finals at the inaugural edition in 2008 with a team that included the likes of Lucy Bronze, Jordan Nobbs and Izzy Christiansen.

The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is scheduled to take place in India between 17 February and 7 March 2021.