Impact of COVID-19 on Africa’s Education: Reflecting on Promising Interventions and Challenges, towards a New Normal

What: Launch of a report that examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education. Who: Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group When: Thursday, 16 July 2020, from 12:00 pm to 2:15 pm GMT Where: Via Zoom

The Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), in collaboration with the African Development Bank Group, is pleased to invite you to the launch of a report that examines the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education.

ADEA undertook two rapid mapping assessments between March and June 2020, to gauge the status of learning in African countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic to provide better support to Ministries of Education and facilitate peer learning between countries. The status report from 12 African countries highlighted some working strategies and best practices and exposed gaps that exacerbate exclusion and inequalities in remote education.

African governments have implemented urgent and restrictive nation-wide measures, including the closure of public and private schools and learning institutions as part of the global response to the COVID-19 crisis. Most African countries deployed a multi-approach strategy, including the use of the media and digital tools to ensure that learning continues with minimum disruption despite the lockdowns.

Given the evolving situation and considering that countries have begun reopening schools and learning institutions, ADEA will use Thursday’s virtual forum to share with the participants the latest efforts and strategies adopted by African Ministries of Education and areas that have not been addressed adequately.

The forum will also provide an opportunity for key education stakeholders to share their views and experiences in paving the way to the “new normal”.

For more information on the topic, we invite you to visit the ADEA website and read the previous full ADEA report published in April 2020.

Further details on the event will follow shortly. Please note that participation is open to everyone.

