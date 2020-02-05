’I’m Jesus of Nigerian music’ – Terry G

Nigerian singer, Gabriel Oche Amanyim popularly known as Terry G, on Tuesday, described himself as the “Jesus” of Nigerian music

According to him, he set the pace for the present trend of his kind of music in the Nigerian music industry.

Terry G while speaking in an interview with Channels TV, described many Nigerians as hypocrites, adding that in recent times, they have embraced and supported most of the things he was criticised for doing as an artiste in the past.

”I’m the Jesus of Nigerian music, I’m not the Christ. The Christ is the saviour, Jesus is a name, and for the fact that Jesus is the most popular name that died for us and sacrificed for us.

”It took me a while to take this risk that a lot of persons discriminated against me for and now, they see people smoking, doing stuff and nobody is talking. There must be a pace-setter.”