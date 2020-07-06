Ighalo, Pogba Celebrate Man United Win Vs Bournemouth With Wizkid’s Song, Soco

Odion Ighalo and Paul Pogba were in buoyant mood as they both celebrated Manchester United’s 5-2 win against Bournemouth last Saturday with Wizkid’s popular song, Soco, reports Completesports.com.

The comprehensive victory against the Cherries kept alive United’s hope of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

Youngster Mason Greenwood netted a brace in the encounter with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes scoring the other goals.

Ighalo replaced Rashford in the 80th minute of the game.

The players were no doubt in happy mood after the game as they celebrated the win inside the dressing room.

Ighalo, in a short video that is available on the social media , was seen playing the music with an excited Pogba dancing away in front of him.

United will face Aston Villa in their next Premier League game on Tuesday.

By Adeboye Amosu

