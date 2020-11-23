‘I have evidence’ — Naira Marley accuses Turkish Airlines of ‘racism’
Naira Marley, a Nigerian singer, has taken to social media
to accuse Turkish Airlines of “racial treatment”.
In a post on his Twitter page on Sunday, the controversial
musician described the company — which is the national flag carrier airline of
Turkey — and its staff as “racists”.
The ‘Soapy’ crooner also claimed that he has video evidence
and witnesses to substantiate his claim — although he is yet to release any of
them.
“Turkish Airlines all your staffs are racists and I have
video evidence and witnesses. I’m not mad anymore though. We gonna teach you
all how to love. I’m color blind by the way,” he wrote.
TurkishAirline all ur staffs are racists and I have video evidence and witnesses. I’m not mad anymore though. We gonna teach y’all how to love ❤️ I’m Color blind by the way
— nairamarley (@officialnairam1) November 22, 2020
It was not immediately clear what informed the singer’s post
which has already garnered nearly 18,000 likes and 2,100 retweets as of the
time this report was filed.
The airline has not replied to the singer’s comment yet.
Efforts to reach the company as
of the time of filing this report did not materialise. The company’s customer
care unit could not be reached for response while text message sent was also
not replied.
This is not the first time Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola,
would engage in a face-off with an airline.
In June, the singer had partaken in a heated exchange with
Executive Jets Services Limited after the aviation company flew him from Lagos
to Abuja for an event despite the federal government’s COVID-19 restrictions —
at that time.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users