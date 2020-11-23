‘I have evidence’ — Naira Marley accuses Turkish Airlines of ‘racism’

Naira Marley, a Nigerian singer, has taken to social media

to accuse Turkish Airlines of “racial treatment”.

In a post on his Twitter page on Sunday, the controversial

musician described the company — which is the national flag carrier airline of

Turkey — and its staff as “racists”.

The ‘Soapy’ crooner also claimed that he has video evidence

and witnesses to substantiate his claim — although he is yet to release any of

them.

“Turkish Airlines all your staffs are racists and I have

video evidence and witnesses. I’m not mad anymore though. We gonna teach you

all how to love. I’m color blind by the way,” he wrote.

It was not immediately clear what informed the singer’s post

which has already garnered nearly 18,000 likes and 2,100 retweets as of the

time this report was filed.

The airline has not replied to the singer’s comment yet.

Efforts to reach the company as

of the time of filing this report did not materialise. The company’s customer

care unit could not be reached for response while text message sent was also

not replied.

This is not the first time Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola,

would engage in a face-off with an airline.

In June, the singer had partaken in a heated exchange with

Executive Jets Services Limited after the aviation company flew him from Lagos

to Abuja for an event despite the federal government’s COVID-19 restrictions —

at that time.

