How Mubarak Bala Insulted TB Joshua Hours Before His Arrest for Blasphemy

Nigerian Police Arrest Humanist Leader Mubarak Bala for Alleged “Blasphemy”

Mubarak Bala, the well-known atheist arrested in Kaduna State for insulting Prophet Muhammed by describing him as a terrorist, equally has a history of mocking prominent Nigerian clergyman TB Joshua.

Many Nigerians woke on Wednesday morning to find #FreeMubarakBala trending on Twitter in Nigeria, spurred by the arrest of President of Humanist Association of Nigeria, Mubarak Bala, over his social media post comparing Prophet Muhammed to TB Joshua of The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).

However, it can be revealed that hours before his arrest, the prominent atheist also posted a picture mocking the visit of The SCOAN Founder to a ‘prayer mountain’ for prayers against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bala posted a photoshopped image of Joshua in prayers on his Facebook Page with a scantily dressed lady standing beside him, suggesting she was “satan’s wife” who was “tempting the man of God”.

The day earlier, he shared another taunting post, insinuating Joshua’s visit was merely orchestrated for the purpose of taking photographs.

Bala’s arrest has sparked a deluge of reactions on Twitter, with some Nigerians describing his detention as unlawful and others stating the outspoken atheist was getting what he deserved for making such provocative posts.

In 2014, then 29-year-old Bala was said to have been forcefully committed by his family to a psychiatric hospital in Kano when he renounced Islam.

Though Bala’s family believed he was insane, he was later discharged from the psychiatric hospital after his mental stability was medically confirmed.

Bala has a history of making defamatory statements regarding Islam and other religions, particularly drawing the ire of Islamic fundamentalists in Northern Nigeria.

Ihechukwu Njoku is a freelance Nigerian writer