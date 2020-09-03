How Growing Up In A Slum Helped My Music Career – Patoranking

Nigerian dancehall artiste, Patoranking, during an interview with Pan-African Music content creator, revealed that growing up in a slum helped his music career.

According to the 30-year-old, most of his songs are inspired by the ghetto environment he grew up in. The reggae singer also referred to his hit track, ‘Abule’ off his recent album, ‘Three’.

Patoranking further explained that the song is a sort of ode to life in the ghetto.

In his words

“Abule simply means hood or ghetto. So when making a song, all I do is just have a reflection about where I come from and then I write. I was thinking about the party life in the ghetto, how we party, how it is, the things that happen there.”