Here’s why some Black Women are ‘upset’ with J Cole’s surprise song

Village Reporter ,

American artiste, Jermaine Lamarr Cole, commonly known as J Cole, released a surprise single on Wednesday, titled “Snow on tha Bluff” signalling his first release for the year. The self-produced, politically-heavy song speaks a lot on the current events in America; regarding racial discrimination and police brutality etc.

However, his first verse on the track is culpable for raising major controversy. The continuous verse is rumoured to be a directed response to a female artist named Fatimah Nyeema Warner professionally known as Noname. 

Noname is a Black American rapper who, a while back, aired criticism towards rappers; J Cole and Kendrick Lamar on Twitter. She had tweeted, probing Cole & Kendrick for not speaking up after the tragic murder of George Floyd. She noted that these artistes claim to be singing in respect to the Black American plight, yet they don’t seem to be making any definite actions in fighting the current situation. 

In J Cole’s verse, he expresses how he felt about the criticism he received with statements like 

“Just ’cause you woke and I’m not, that shit ain’t no reason to talk like you better than me.

How you gon’ lead, when you attackin’ the very same niggas that really do need the shit that you sayin’?”

He however, declares towards the end of the song that he realised he is not doing enough and needs to do better. This did not stop people from pointedly debating his lyrics and many believed that he was condescending to the Black female artiste.

In light of the tragic killing and assault of a 19-year-old activist, Toyin Salau, many expressed that J Cole was wrong to have made statements like this, stressing that this is a time where Black women needed solidarity and support. 

Many Nigerian feminists hopped on the conversation labelling J Cole a misogynist. They claim it is no surprise that he would speak to a black woman in such a manner; referencing his past lyrics as proof of similar actions. 

Others strongly resisted this stance, stating that things were blown out of proportion. They claimed that J Cole was only expressing himself through his art and that many just chose to misunderstand him. They also referred to the fact that Cole had protested racial injustice in his hometown; stating that Noname had no right to criticise him since he was out there on the streets.

Some called for a peaceful resolution of all arguments adding that J Cole was initially affronted by Noname’s statement but soon realised his errors and there was nothing wrong in what either party had said. 

Ironically, Cole and Noname had collaborated on a 2015 song titled “Warm Enough” on The Social Experiment. 

