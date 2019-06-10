Heavy rains hamper locals, businesses in Ugandan capital Kampala

Havoc in parts of Uganda’s capital Kampala following weeks of torrential rains.

Locals and businesses have been hard hit. At a local car washing bay which is the main source of livelihood for several locals, at least three cars where washed away due to floodwaters.

“We have had issues of flooding here but actually there have been no any solutions here. There has been actually nothing. There has been nothing to assist us”, said Julius Mukwasi, a local car wash staff.

We have had issues of flooding here but actually there have been no any solutions here.

Mukwasi accused the mayor of reneging on his promises to resolve flooding in the area.

“The mayor came here when he was looking for polls. He came here and promised us that he’s going to rescue us [from] each and everything. Even to make matters worse, yesterday, the mayor passed there instead, but he just passed when the patrol vehicle was there. He never even stopped to see what has actually happened to the scene”, he said.

At least eight (8) people have died in flash flooding, with roads cut off and widespread damage due to heavy rains.

Some five hundred (500) people have been displaced in suburban and rural areas on the outskirt of Kampala.

In Kame Valley, some 25 km out of Kampala, significant damage was recorded after a heavy downpour on Saturday.

Crops were swept way and many households were affected.

Uganda’s Red Cross Society has launched a sensitization campaign to raise awareness about the effects of floods and diseases that may arise as a result of stagnated water.

Reuters