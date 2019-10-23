You are here
Entertainment Lifestyle 

“He Had Sex With Me At Eko Hotel ” – Nigerian Lady Explains How Davido Impregnated Her (Video)

Village Reporter

A video circulating online shows two sisters claiming popular singer, Davido had sex with one of them which resulted into a pregnancy.

The sisters
The sisters

One of the sisters supposedly the elder one explained they both met the singer during her birthday at Eko Hotel and Suites so her sister decided to have fun with him and she fell impregnant.

The duo claimed the singer has been unresponsive to their calls and they do not anything from him because they are also quite rich.

The sisters only want the ‘Blow My Mind’ crooner to claim the baby.

Davido’s manager, Lati is said to be aware of the pregnancy.

Read Also: Regina Daniels Reactivates Her Instagram Account, Days After Deleting It (Photo)

Watch the video below:

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.