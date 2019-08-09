Gyan claims Blackstars coach was manipulated at AFCON

Ghanaian football star, Asamoah Gyan has told local media that the national team coach Kwesi Appiah was not in charge of affairs during the just ended Africa Cup of Nations tournaments in Egypt.

The Black Stars of Ghana exited the completion after losing to Tunisia at the round of 16 dashing the country’s hope of ending its 37 year drought.

Before the tournament, Gyan decided to quit the team after he was stripped of the captaincy.

He only rescinded that decision after the country’s President, Nana Akufo Addo intervened.

Gyan was called into the team for the tournament but hardly played any role in the competition.

He told local media Asempa FM that “I realized I was never in Kwasi Appiah’s (plan) for this tournament (AFCON 2019).

I have to be real here. I was never in his plans from the look of things around the team and some of his actions. I wasn’t in his plans. Period.”

Gyan also alleged that “am 100% sure Coach Kwasi Appiah was been controlled by other people from the black stars camp.”

General captain role

He was made the general captain of the team at the tournament. Gyan told JOY FM that “I don’t understand the meaning of the GENERAL CAPTAIN, but I had to take it just like that.”

“Since I became captain of the Black Stars, I’ve never been allowed to enjoy my reign. Me alone, I never enjoyed my role as a captain.

For seven years as a captain, I never enjoyed my tenure. Why. So many hypocrites around never allowed me to enjoy”.

Politics in football will not work.

Asamoah Gyan #JoySMS pic.twitter.com/JymlaxTx2m — Joy 99.7 FM (@Joy997FM) August 9, 2019

The black stars player considered the decision to strip him of the captaincy as a betrayal by his coach.

Bad publicity

Gyan also took a swipe at journalists who he said hardly write positives things about him.

“I do all sorts of good things for people, just that some people see only see negative things about me”

“There are journalists, when I’m doing positive projects, they never write on their page.

When I say something negative they write to generate controversy. As I’m doing U16 gala to help kids, they don’t write. When Sadio Mane build school, they wrote.”

Gyan records

Gyan made his international debut at the age of 17. He scored on his senior International debut for Ghana against Somalia on 19 November 2003.

Since then, he has gone on to make 106 appearances for the Black Stars scoring a total of 51 goals

As the all-time leading goal-scorer of the Ghana national team, he represented Ghana at 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup competitions.

With 6 goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.

Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics. He played in eight Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

He helped Ghana finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.

Source: Africafeeds.com