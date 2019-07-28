Gunmen slaughter 65 mourners at funeral in Nigeria

65 mourners were slaughtered by gunmen in Maiduguri, Borno State of Nigeria during a funeral, according to local officials.

The killings took place on Saturday and was executed by gunmen believed to Boko Haram fighters.

Local media reported that the attack took place in a village called Gajiram, close to the regional capital Maiduguri.

Local government chairman Muhammed Bulama was quoted by an AFP reporter to have said that “It is 65 people dead and 10 injured.”

Bulama in his account said 23 people were killed as they returned from the funeral.

He adds that “the remaining 42 were killed when they pursued the terrorists”.

Reason for the deadly attack is unknown but local officials say it could be a reprisal attack following the killing of 11 Boko Haram fighters by local residents two weeks ago.

The militant group has confirmed carrying out the attack but said the death toll is higher than being reported.

Boko haram continues to carry out deadly attacks in Nigeria. Thousands have died and millions displaced.

In some instances the fighters have kidnapped residents including schoolchildren.

The security agencies have yet to bring their activities under control.

Source: Africafeeds.com