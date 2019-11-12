Guinea: ICC prosecutor warns of trials over clashes

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has warned the government and the opposition in Guinea that they could face possible trials over ongoing protests and deadly clashes.

At least 16 civilians have been killed since last month during demonstrations sparked by believes that President Alpha Condé intends running for office again.

The protesters led by the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), a coalition of politicians and activists are opposing a possible constitutional change that could let Conde seek a third term.

But the ICC‘s Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda has warned that those who commit or incite violence are liable to face trial either in Guinea or at the ICC.

The ICC is already investigating the 2009 massacre of more than 150 opposition supporters in a stadium in the capital Conakry.

Alpha Conde is 81 years of age and is due to end his second and final five-year term next year.

But he has not ruled out running again. Conde has however asked his government to look into drafting a new constitution.

The move is seen by many as an attempt to hold onto power by changing the constitution.

