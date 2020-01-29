Group C at a glance

FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan from 7 to 9 February

Twenty-four teams, four sides progress from each group to knockouts

We take a closer look at a Group C which is stacked with heavyweights

Following the conclusion of a qualification process where 190 teams were narrowed down to 24, the eagerly anticipated FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ gets under way on Friday 7 February in Milan, Italy.

The pinnacle event of club team-based competitive FIFA sees the planet’s leading sides vie for global glory in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format, where a total of 100,000 USD and essential Global Series points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2020 will also be up for grabs.

FIFA.com takes a look at a mouth-watering Group C, featuring a number of heavyweights and pre-tournament favourites, as six teams battle for four Round of 16 berths.

FNATIC

Players : ‘Tom’ | ‘Tekkz’

: ‘Tom’ | ‘Tekkz’ Nationality : England | England

: England | England Global Ranking: 8 | 2

Fnatic go into the eClub World Cup as one of the pre-tournament favourites and Group C’s Pot 1 pick. After winning a staggering seven titles last campaign, ‘Tekkz’ carried that formidable form into FIFA 20 by lifting the first FUT Champions Cup of the year.

‘Tom’, meanwhile, reached his first console final at the FUT Champions Cup Stage III in January, meaning he travels to Milan brimming with confidence after breaking into the world’s top ten. Added to the fact both represented England at last year’s FIFA eNations Cup, and thus have 2v2 experience playing together, it is little wonder ‘Tom’ and ‘Tekkz’ are expected to go far at this year’s tournament.

REDEMPTION ESPORTS

Players : ‘Spiteri’ | ‘MrDone’

: ‘Spiteri’ | ‘MrDone’ Nationality : Malta | Saudi Arabia

: Malta | Saudi Arabia Global Ranking: 280 | 943

Having qualified via the Middle East and Africa region, Redemption eSports will no doubt be eager to demonstrate their capabilities on the global stage.

In ‘MrDone’ they have a former FIFA eWorld Cup champion – one of two at this year’s eClub World Cup along with ‘HugeGorilla’. ‘Spiteri’, meanwhile, returns to the tournament after representing Imperial in the 2019 edition, where they reached the quarter-finals.

AS ROMA

Players : ‘Roma_Damie’ | ‘TheSpiderKong’

: ‘Roma_Damie’ | ‘TheSpiderKong’ Nationality : Poland | Brazil

: Poland | Brazil Global Ranking: 9 | 10

AS Roma go into the competition with in-form Damie and SpiderKong, whose performances this year have seen them rise and maintain spots in the top ten. Both have reached the final four on their respective consoles at the early editions of this year’s FUT Champions Cup, dispatching formidable opposition along the way.

With that tournament know-how, combined with the fact the Italian side will have home advantage, confidence and expectations will certainly be high in the AS Roma camp.

NASR ESPORTS

Players : ‘Ramy_Saad’ | ‘kovu995’

: ‘Ramy_Saad’ | ‘kovu995’ Nationality : Egypt | Austria

: Egypt | Austria Global Ranking: 51 | 159

Making their tournament debut, Nasr eSports go into the eClub World Cup having finished top of the Middle East and Africa qualifying region.

They will be looking to ‘Ramy_Saad’ and ‘kovu995’ on their global odyssey. Can they make history in Milan?

TEAM QLASH

Players : ‘QLASH_Crazy’ | ‘DrNightWatch’

: ‘QLASH_Crazy’ | ‘DrNightWatch’ Nationality : Italy | Bulgaria

: Italy | Bulgaria Global Ranking: 1 | 88

One of three Italian teams at the eClub World Cup in Milan, big things are expected from Team Qlash at the tournament. In ‘QLASH_Crazy’, they have the current No1 PlayStation player who has enjoyed a blistering start to the FIFA 20 campaign, has featured in all FUT Champions Cups so far this year and notably won the PlayStation side of the FUT Champions Cup Stage II.

Joining him is the vastly experienced ‘DrNightWatch’, last year’s eChampions League runner-up. With talent in abundance, it’s little wonder Team Qlash excelled in qualifying, amassing more points than any other side.

FK AUSTRIA WIEN

Players : ‘Neubi98’ | ‘Juno16x’

: ‘Neubi98’ | ‘Juno16x’ Nationality : Austria | Austria

: Austria | Austria Global Ranking: 280 | 55

Flying the flag for Austria on the global stage, FK Austria Wien won’t be content on merely making up the numbers despite having a fairly modest profile compared to other big hitters at the tournament.

‘Neubi98’ and ‘Juno16x’ are tasked with causing a stir for the Austrian giants, who finished behind NEO and Borussia-E-Sports in qualifying. Can this be the tournament where they cement a name for themselves?