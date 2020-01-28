Group B at a glance

FIFA eClub World Cup to take place in Milan from 7 to 9 February

Twenty-four teams, four sides progress from each group to knockouts

We take a closer look at an intriguing Group B

Following the conclusion of a qualification process where 190 teams were narrowed down to 24, the eagerly anticipated FIFA eClub World Cup 2020™ gets under way on Friday 7 February in Milan, Italy.

The pinnacle event of club team-based competitive FIFA sees the planet’s leading sides vie for global glory in a unique 1v1 and 2v2 format, where a total of 100,000 USD and essential Global Series points on the Road to the FIFA eWorld Cup™ 2020 will also be up for grabs.

FIFA.com takes a look at an intriguing Group B, which boasts a blend of experienced names and in-form players, as six teams battle for four Round of 16 berths.

ELLEVENS

Players : ‘PResende7’ | ‘EthxnH’

: ‘PResende7’ | ‘EthxnH’ Nationality : Brazil | England

: Brazil | England Global Ranking: 37 | 32

After an impressing qualifying campaign, Ellevens go into the eClub World Cup as Group B’s Pot 1 pick. In Brazil’s ‘PResende7’, they have an experienced competitor who has played at the last two Grand Finals – the biggest stage of competitive EA SPORTS FIFA.

Emerging talent ‘EthxnH’, meanwhile, has demonstrated his capabilities by breaking into the FUT Champions Cup and valiantly reaching the knockouts on his debut. Will Ellevens strike a perfect blend of form and experience in Milan?

BORUSSIA-E-SPORTS

Players : ‘Der_Gaucho10’ | ‘Jeffryy95’

: ‘Der_Gaucho10’ | ‘Jeffryy95’ Nationality : Germany | Germany

: Germany | Germany Global Ranking: 16 | 17

Borussia-E-Sports carry momentum going into the eClub World Cup. The German side are flying high in the Virtual Bundesliga and have long held the top spot in the ultra-competitive league this campaign.

‘Der_Gaucho10’ and ‘Jeffryy95’, who have both been steadily climbing the global rankings, will be hoping to replicate their winning ways from the domestic front when they take to the global stage in Milan.

FC BASEL 1893 ESPORTS

Players : ‘Nicolas99FC’ | ‘CodyDerFinisher’

: ‘Nicolas99FC’ | ‘CodyDerFinisher’ Nationality : Argentina | Germany

: Argentina | Germany Global Ranking: 28 | 159

FC Basel 1893 eSports are making their second appearance at the eClub World Cup, returning after reaching the knockouts in 2018. This time, however, they have a former winner of the tournament in their ranks: ‘Nicolas99fc’.

The Argentinian, who won last year’s PlayStation Global Series Playoff, also claimed the 2019 eClub World Cup alongside ‘Tekkz’ under the KiNG eSports banner. Can he inspire Basel to victory this year?

BLUE UNITED EFC

Players : ‘Tsakt’ | ‘Agu’

: ‘Tsakt’ | ‘Agu’ Nationality : Japan | Japan

: Japan | Japan Global Ranking: 79 | 79

One of two teams hailing from Asia and Oceania, Blue United eFC will be making their second appearance at the eClub World Cup after finishing behind Team FW AU in their regional qualifying group.

While ‘Tsakt’ represented the Japanese side on PlayStation last time out in 2018, he is joined now by ‘Agu’. The Japanese pair may have a modest profile compared to their other Group B rivals, but can that underdog tag help them in Milan?

MOVISTAR RIDERS

Players : ‘AndoniiPM’ | ‘Zidane10’

: ‘AndoniiPM’ | ‘Zidane10’ Nationality : Spain | Spain

: Spain | Spain Global Ranking: 280 | 88

Movistar Riders booked their place at the eClub World Cup after finishing behind Fnatic and FaZe Clan in Pillar 1, Tier 1 of qualifying. Representing the Spanish side are two competitors who are no strangers to competing on the global stage.

‘AndoniiPM’ made his last FIFA eWorld Cup appearance in 2018, while ‘Zidane10’ was at last year’s Grand Final and represented Spain at the 2019 FIFA eNations Cup. Can they make that experience count?

MKERS

Players: ‘Prinsipe’ | ‘RiberaRibell’

Nationality: Italy | Italy

Global Ranking: 126 | 355

Mkers are making their return to the eClub World Cup after their debut appearance in 2018. Back then, they were eliminated at the semi-final stage by eventual winners Brondby.

As well as taking inspiration from their impressive outing last time around, Mkers will be buoyed as one of three Italian teams playing on home soil. Will home advantage help them go a step further in 2020?