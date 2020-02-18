‘Great deal of work’ ahead on Ethio-Egypt dam dispute-Pompeo

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has said a ‘‘great deal of work remains’‘ to resolve a dispute between Ethiopia and Egypt over a massive dam on the Nile River.

Pompeo also pledged his country’s financial support to strengthen East African allies as he made a stopover in Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

“Our mission set is not impose a solution on this but rather to get the three countries to come together around a solution that each of them acknowledges works for the concerns of all three nations. (Egypt, Ethiopia, Sudan) We have been heartened in the context of those conversations to watch each of those countries recognize the needs and concerns of the other two countries. It has been a very professional discussion. A great deal of work remains, but I am optimistic that over the coming months we can resolve this”, the US Secretary of State told a news conference in the Ethiopian capital.

Ethiopia is Africa’s second most populous nation and a key U.S security ally in the Horn of Africa.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister is under mounting pressure to uphold reforms that won him a Nobel peace prize last year.

Pompeo met Abiy to discuss these reforms and the landmark August 29 elections.

He said ‘’ a free and credible vote will show there is no false choice between democracy and security, adding it will ensure that everyone has a voice.’‘

AFP