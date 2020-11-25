#GRAMMYAWARDS: Wizkid And Beyonce’s ”BROWN SKIN GIRL” Nominated For Best Music Video
Popular Nigerian Singer, Wizkid has gotten a Grammy Nomination and his fans can’t keep calm down about it.
The 30-year-old singer got nominated for his collaborative effort with Beyonce on ”Brown Skin Girl”.
Below are some reactions from Twitter NG ;
Dr Olufumilayo wrote ;
Brown Skin Girl has just been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Video.
That makes Ivy Blue the youngest nominated person for a Grammy Award.
But more importantly, that gives Wizkid a Grammy Award nomination too. If the video wins the award, Wizkid wins.
Congrats
ChemicalBoy wrote ;
Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce, Wizkid, Saint Jhn ft Blue Ivy has been nominated for Grammy under the category of Best Music Video. Machala way
Follow and like us: