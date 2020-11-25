GRAMMYAWARDS: Wizkid And Beyonce’s ”BROWN SKIN GIRL” Nominated For Best Music Video

Popular Nigerian Singer, Wizkid has gotten a Grammy Nomination and his fans can’t keep calm down about it.

The 30-year-old singer got nominated for his collaborative effort with Beyonce on ”Brown Skin Girl”.

Below are some reactions from Twitter NG ;

Dr Olufumilayo wrote ;

Brown Skin Girl has just been nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Video.

That makes Ivy Blue the youngest nominated person for a Grammy Award.

But more importantly, that gives Wizkid a Grammy Award nomination too. If the video wins the award, Wizkid wins.

Congrats

ChemicalBoy wrote ;

Brown Skin Girl” by Beyonce, Wizkid, Saint Jhn ft Blue Ivy has been nominated for Grammy under the category of Best Music Video. Machala way

Sourced From Nigerian Music