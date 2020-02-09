Governor Zulum’s Example For Elite By Femi Falana







During an outing at 6:30am last Friday to assess public institutions in Borno State, the governor, Prof Babagana Umar Zulum met Mrs Mazi Obiageli already at Shehu Sanda Kyarimi 2 Primary School under Jere Local Government Area, waiting for her pupils.

Completely overwhelmed by Mrs Obiageli’s dedication, Governor Zulum commended and rewarded her with personal cash of N100,000, nearly three times her monthly salary of N35,000 and recommended her for promotion.

Barely 24 hours later, Mrs Obiageli’s promotion from class teacher to assistant headmistress was announced by the Borno State education authorities on account of her dedication to duty, meritorious service coupled with the recommendation of Governor Zulum. Mrs Obiagelli who hails from Abia State has been teaching in Borno State for 31 years.

No doubt, Governor Zulum deserves commendation for rewarding Mrs Obiageli notwithstanding her religion and state of origin. Governor Zulum has actualised section 15 (1) of the constitution which provides that, “National integration shall be encouraged whilst discrimination on the grounds of place of origin, sex, religion, status, ethnic or linguistic association or ties shall be prohibited.”

The Zulum example is an indictment of those currently busy counting the thousands of Nigerian citizens that have been brutally killed and abducted by the satanic Boko Haram insurgents along religious divide!

The example of Governor Zulum is a challenge to the labour movement and other progressive forces to intensify the campaign against reactionary politicians and the backward members of the elite that are taking advantage of insecurity and official incompetence to divide the economically marginalised people of Nigeria along ethnic and religious lines.

