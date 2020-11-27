GOtv Nigeria: For love of local entertainment

In two days, a new cooking and lifestyle show will debut on GOtv, the digital terrestrial television platform from MultiChoice Nigeria.

“Titled: “Jollof With Me,” the show will feature media personality Nancy Isime hosting friends over a meal and some fun, light-hearted discussions.

Viewers will learn new things about the guest through the conversations as well as the cocktail game that will see Isime make a cocktail that best describes the guest, her accuracy will be judged by the guest and viewers can catch all the fun and excitement on GOtv Channel 29 and on Africa Magic Family

“Jollof With Me” is one of the numerous ways MultiChoice is promoting Nigerian local content on its DTT platform.

“As aptly stated by John Ugbe, the Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, during the annual MultiChoice Media Showcase held virtually this year, the company’s booming success lies in its investment in local entertainment.

“Its mantra is to go hyper-local, reaching subscribers with content that resonates with their lifestyle and culture.

However, GOtv goes the extra mile.

Its large vault does not only boast of content variety but comes with a premium tag.

Shows that are ordinarily accessible to big spenders are available to middle and low-income earners.

For as little as N2,460, one can subscribe to GOtv Jolli, and gain access to over 50 channels that offer the best in sports, news, entertainment and lifestyle.

This affordability is what positions GOtv as a top-of-the-mind recall for many Nigerians when it comes to local entertainment.

This year particularly has seen the brand offering the best of local entertainment to subscribers despite the uncertainties that clouded the early days of the capricious coronavirus pandemic.

From Big Brother Naija Lockdown season that shattered previous records of public votes with 900 million votes to the club-like show “Turn Up Friday” and live party “Owambe Saturday”, the Pay-TV platform ensured that viewers stay entertained while on lockdown.

The two music lifestyle shows are set to return this month with more party vibes and grooves for viewers to enjoy this festive period.

Also, during the lockdown period, it showed its unwavering commitment to entertaining Nigerians with the campaign: “We Dey Your Side.”

Subscribers were entitled to an upgrade in their respective packages saving up to 75 per cent.

This afforded them the opportunity to watch the slew of Nollywood content available on Africa Magic Channels as well as upbeat Afrobeats music on music channels such as MTV Base Africa.

Similar rewards are in the offing this festive season.

The company recently announced a special price offer for the purchase of GOtv decoder, antenna and Jolli package for just N8,400, tagged: “GOtv Jolli Offer.”

Beyond entertainment, GOtv, which marked its presence in Nigeria in 2011, is very visible in the local sports entertainment sector.

Through the GOtv Boxing Night, the brand has reignited a passion for the sports while placing African champions on the spotlight.

For instance, the West African Boxing Union welterweight champion, Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu in a recent report expressed his enthusiasm that the African premier boxing show is returning for the 21st edition, happening today, Friday, November 27.

It was scheduled earlier for April but due to the constraints of COVID-19, the show was postponed.

Matches will be held under strict health guidelines at Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos and viewers can catch the heart racing actions on Super Sports Select 2.

Arguably, the company which prides itself as a family-focused platform is geared to meet and exceed expectations of Nigerians in the TV entertainment landscape.

Whether they are on GOtv Jolli package or GOtv Max package, the platform is guaranteeing nothing but doses of entertainment that suit their lifestyle.

Simply put, they want you to “love it”.

Sourced From Nigerian Music