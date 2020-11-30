Global launch of the Africa Gender Index

The event will focus on the following areas:

Presentation of the new edition of the Africa Gender Index and its findings.

Dissemination of actionable policy recommendations to accelerate gender equality.

Overview of the state of gender equality from various dimensions: economic, social and representation.

Multi-stakeholder discussion on the state of gender equality and sharing best practices.

This event aims to bring together policymakers, private sector and civil society, and representatives from international organizations to exchange views on crucial steps and innovative approaches that need to be explored to transform and improve the state of gender equality on the continent.