Global Agriculture Food and Security Program (GAFSP) Portfolio Review Meeting

What: Portfolio Review Meeting of the African Development Bank’s Global Agriculture Food and Security Program (GAFSP) When: 25-27 February 2020 Where: Intercontinental Hotel, Lusaka, Zambia

The African Development Bank will organize a portfolio review meeting and workshop on the Global Agriculture Food and Security Program (GAFSP) from 25 to 27 February 2020 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Lusaka, Zambia.

Annual portfolio review meetings for the GAFSP Trust Fund provide an opportunity for task managers, project implementation units (PIUs) and the GAFSP coordination unit to interact and resolve key portfolio challenges.

Organized by the Bank’s Agriculture and Agro-Industry Department, the workshop review aims to develop strategic action plans to accelerate the objectives of the Global Agriculture Food and Security Program.

The workshop expects to bring together about 50 participants, including all GAFSP task managers, project coordinators, monitoring and evaluation officers, the GAFSP coordinating unit and representatives from Zambia’s Ministry of Agriculture.

For more information, please contact Philip Boahen, Chief Agriculture Policy Economist at the African Development Bank.