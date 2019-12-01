Give Me A Quran And I Will Mess It Up in 2 Seconds – Nigerian Actress Says After Using A Bible As An Ashtray

Etinosa has lashed out at her critics following the backlash that trailed report of her saying that Proverbs 22vs6 is a scam as she smoked and used the Bible as an ashtray. The Nollywood actress who was dared to try same act on a Quran, asked to be given the Islamic holy book which she claimed she will mess up in 2 seconds.

She wrote via her Instastory;

In another Instagram post, Etinosa wondered how one can effect change by living in denial. She also urged those she claimed are worse than her to retrace their step and stop hiding behind a religion they know nothing about.

She wrote “How do you effect change when u are living in denial? You are worse than me. Be honest and slowly retrace your steps. stop hiding behind religion you know nothing about. I poured out my heart all through last night pondering on the words of this song and asking God DEEP questions. Questions bring answers. Answers bring truth. The truth brings Freedom. I feel much better. @daddyfreeze I appreciate you but everybody should keep my name from their mouth. This race is Per Head. As for @tundeednut #EyanLegbegbe don’t worry yourself, I will call @oyemykke for you”