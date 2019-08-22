Ghana’s President suspends top official for selling contracts

The man tasked with the responsibility of ensuring transparency in the award of government contracts in Ghana has been suspended by the President, Nana Akufo Addo.

Adjenim Boateng Adjei has been unmasked in an investigative piece by journalist Manasseh Awuni Azure selling contracts for huge sums.

The investigation by the freelance journalist revealed how Mr Boateng Adjei set up a company named Talent Discovery Limited (TDL) to win many government contracts through restrictive tendering.

His company was exposed to have selling contracts to individuals who did not even have the capacity to execute projects.

The procurement top official has been indicted for flouting the laws he is supposed to enforce.

Contracts worth over $10 million were being sold by his private company to individuals including a company called K-Drah Enterprise, a fake company the journalist Manasseh used for the investigation.

Suspension by President

In a statement signed by the Communications director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, Mr. A. B Adjei has been suspended following allegations made against him in an investigative documentary titled ‘ Contracts for Sale.

The statement said the allegations of conflict of interest and corruption have been forwarded to the Human Rights Commission and Office of Special Prosecutor for investigations.

Public Procurement Authority CEO, A. B. Adjei, suspended following Contracts for Sale documentary by Manasseh Azure Awuni. President Akufo-Addo has also referred the allegations to CHRAJ and the Office of Special Prosecutor for their prompt action.

Many Ghanaians who took to social media to express their anger over the scandal have welcomed the suspension.

They are also questioning recent reports that the public procurement authority did save the country millions of dollars through due diligence on government contracts.

