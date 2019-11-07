Ghana’s campaign to reignite love for national football teams

Ghana has launched a campaign to reignite love for its national football teams among soccer fans.

The new Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okraku is leading the campaign weeks after taking charge of the Association.

Dubbed ‘Bring Back The Love’, the campaign is mobilizing support for the various national football teams.

There is a trending hashtag #BringBackTheLove on social media pushing for Ghanaians to get back to loving their national football teams once more.

For many years now the passion and love for national teams in Ghana have dipped due to lack of performance on the pitch.

Dented brand

Kurt Okraku said “over the years the Black Stars brand has been dented to the extend that we need to start this campaign to win back the live from Ghanaians”Kurt added.

Time to win back the love and re-ignite the passion for ALL our national teams. They need our support. 🇬🇭⚽️🔝 #BRINGBACKTHELOVE pic.twitter.com/Eu5tJfvsFa — Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku (@kurtokraku) October 30, 2019

The new football association chief last month met Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo who added his support to the campaign.

“You have been in football for several years and I know you will do a decent job in bringing sanity to the FA,” Akufo-Addo told Okraku.

“Stay true to your own principles. There are two types of people in this world.

There are those who walk to the sound of other people’s and those who walk to the sound of their own drums.

“I much prefer those who walk to the sound of their own drums. So listen to yourself and make sure that the decisions that you take are in consonance with your understanding of what is best for Ghana football” Akufo-Addo added.

It’s going to be a busy month for the Black Stars and the Black Meteors. Let’s #BringBackTheLove pic.twitter.com/tYXCNdDa0U — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 2, 2019

Kurt Okraku succeeded former president Kwesi Nyantakyi after he was banned by FIFA from all football activities.

Nyantakyi was implicated in football corruption scandal following the airing of a documentary by investigative journalist Ana’s Aremeyaw Anas.

Source: Africafeeds.com