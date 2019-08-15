You are here
Ghana’s Agyemang Badu hospitalized with blood clots

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is in hospital in Italy with blood clots in his lungs.

His Serie A club Hellas Verona said he was admitted on Wednesday evening.

He was diagnosed with pulmonary microembolism.

He said on Thursday morning that he “was doing much better.”

The 28-year-old is expected to remain in hospital for a few days for further observation.

Ageymang Badu is on loan at Hellas Verona, with and obligation to buy, from Italian rivals Udinese.

He was not in the Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after only returning to action in March, following an 11-month injury.

Source: BBC

