Ghanaian-born serial feces-thrower arrested in Canada

A Ghanaian-born man, Samuel Opoku has been arrested by police in Toronto, Canada for carrying out feces attacks.

Opoku is accused of dumping buckets of feces on people in a series of attacks, the Toronto Star reports.

The 23-year-old is now facing five counts of assault with a weapon and five mischief-related charges.

Police said he carried out the series of feces attacks over the course of four days, with the most recent taking place on Monday evening.

“A young girl had a bucket of waste, feces, dumped on her,” Toronto police Const. David Hopkinson said of the attack on Monday. “I don’t know what to say, I’m at a loss, this is absolutely disgusting.”

Two of the incidents occurred at the University of Toronto’s Robarts Research Library and in the College St. and University Ave. area near a university building.

Captured on tape

Opoku was captured on security tape wearing a black hat and blue top with black gloves.

In that incident, police said he entered the library carrying a bucket, the contents of which were determined to be “liquefied fecal matter,” before dumping it onto a person seated at a table and fleeing on foot.

Toronto mayor John Tory said on twitter that “Great work by @TorontoPolice arresting an individual in the ‘feces attacks’ investigation.”

“He can’t face justice or be given help until apprehended and it seems our police have that in hand. I hope this arrest will help calm concern on campuses and across the city.”

Tory added that Opoku “is a person, to me, that has some very serious issues . . . but the most important thing is that the person be tracked down.”

