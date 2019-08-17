Ghanaian actor John Dumelo sets sight on Parliament

A top actor in Ghana, John Dumelo has set his sight on becoming a legislator.

The “Black Men Rock” actor is vying to become the Parliamentary Candidate for Ghana’s opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in the country’s capital city Accra.

John Dumelo in an interview with Africafeeds.com revealed that he has always had a political ambition.

“I’ve always had the desire to serve people. I have always had the desire to serve my country. And I’ve always also had the desire to be part of the decision making process of this country. And so that is why I’ve decided to enter parliament, ” the actor said.

Why Ayawaso West Wuogon?

Mr. Dumelo argued that his decision to contest in a prime constituency like Ayawaso West Wuogon is to give himself a tougher challenge.

According to him although he hails from Hohoe in Ghana’s Volta region, south of the country, he has lived in the capital city for almost a decade.

He relishes the challenge his choice poses given that his home constituency (Hohoe) would have been an easier fight as the region predominantly votes for candidates from the NDC.

Dumelo said “I’ve lived there for almost 10 years now. It’s a choice. As somebody who wants to go to parliament, you have several options; where you live, where your family is from. These are the two options and I chose where I live.

It actually gives me a harder shot at getting the seat. I like challenges, I like to challenge myself. I like to work hard to achieve certain goals and targets. Volta region is also cool.”

I joined a group of ladies and gentlemen this morning to clean up the streets and gutters of Abelemkpe. #idey4u pic.twitter.com/Qer36H9o4E — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) August 12, 2019

He added that his choice is to ensure that his party the NDC wins the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat for the first time since 1996.

“I had wanted to contribute my quota to the NDC. I know Ayawaso West is difficult but I know I can win it with hard work.”

Why NDC?

John Dumelo revealed his decision to use the opposition NDC as a vehicle for his parliamentary ambition is not an accident one.

According to him he was born into that political party. He sees the social democratic principles of the party as the best in addressing the numerous challenges confronting Ghanaians in terms of developments.

“I have always believed in the values of the NDC. I was born into an NDC family.”

The actor has also been engaging in Agri-business helping to push the sector to the next level.

He has been an inspiration to many young Africans wishing to get into farming.

It’s best to go to the farm early in the morning. The sun is not too hot, the weather is cool and the atmosphere is fresh. Goodmorning pic.twitter.com/Jh1YeOxgL9 — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) August 11, 2019

Dirty Politics

John Dumelo decried the dirt and vitriol that characterize politics. He stated he is in to change that phenomenon.

According to the “Private Storm” actor he has made it a point to run a very clean campaign in the run up to the primaries.

This is to re-enforce his belief that politics doesn’t always have to be dirty. Issues based campaign to him is the way to go.

“I run a clean campaign. To be honest with you my opponent has of course been saying a lot of negative things, bad things about me. Every time people approach me and say but John why?

I say look I run a clean campaign, I have a clean heart, at the end of the day I will win the primaries. I’m not here to tell you about the negative stuff of my opponent. I’m here to tell you about what I’m going to do for Ayawaso West.”

Quit Acting

The After the Wedding actor has no plans of giving up acting should he make it to parliament.

According to Mr. Dulmelo he will still contribute to the film industry even as a member of parliament.

He argued there are other professional legislators who still practice their professions so he will not be an exception.

He however stated that he doesn’t have to always be in front of the camera. There are other roles he can play to help the Ghanaian Movie Industry which he believes is still a force to reckon with on the continent.

Dumelo said “Acting has always been a part of me and will forever be a part of me. You have lawyers in parliament who still practice law.

You have doctors who still practice medicine, you have businessmen who still go and do their business when they have time. The truth of the matter is that of course everybody will be engulfed with parliamentary work but when I have time I will still contribute to the film industry.”

Performance of current President of Ghana

John Dumelo has rated the performance of the Nana Addo administration poorly.

According to him the numerous promises that saw the New Patriotic Party, NPP administration come to power have not been fulfilled.

He said “Based on what Ghanaians tell me, based on what the interviews I receive, based on reports I receive and based on my own assessment they’ve not done well. I will give them 4 out of 10 because they’ve not lived up to expectation.

The economy is hard. Everybody is complaining but prior to them coming to power they said they will transform the economy in 18 months; they will do so many things. Has it been done? No, it hasn’t. So I will give them 4 over 10.”

Sign of victory. Successful vetting. # 1 on the ballot paper. Vote John Dumelo as MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon… @johndumelo1 @JohnTerryTresh @edemagbana pic.twitter.com/Xrtk2TzFAd — Ralph (@mawulidela) July 26, 2019

Should Mr. Dumelo win the impending NDC parliamentary primaries this month, he will face off with Lydia Seyram Alhassan, current MP for the constituency on the ticket of the NPP who succeeded her late husband Emmanuel Kyremateng Agyarko.

Source: Africafeeds.com