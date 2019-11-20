Ghana turns to Boeing in bid to relaunch airline, Air Senegal buys 8 Airbuses

The Republic of Ghana and Boeing signed a provisional order for three 787-9 Dreamliners on Tuesday at the Dubai Airshow.

Ghana intends to launch a new airline, the minister of aviation, Joseph Kofi Adda, told reporters, in which the government will hold a 10% stake and the rest will be held by the private sector.

In other news, Air Senegal signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for eight Airbus’ A220 aircraft at the Dubai Airshow on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer Ibrahima Kane said the planes would allow the airline to fly routes to Europe and West Africa when deliveries start in 2021.

