Ghana: Soldiers force journalist to weed as punishment

A Ghanaian journalist was this week forced by some military officers to weed for an hour as punishment.

Mr James Harry Obeng, according to state newspaper, Ghanaian Times alleged that he was manhandled by the soldiers at Michelle Camp, near the capital, Accra for no reason.

The journalist has now reported the case to the country’s Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

According to Mr Obeng the soldiers made him weed for one hour before asking him to go.

He alleges that the incident occurred during a controversy at a road barrier involving a public vehicle he was traveling in.

Obeng said he was asked by the soldiers to narrate why there was much confusion on the road resulting in traffic congestion.

Narration leads to an offence?

He told the Ghanaian Times “So we (I and the soldier) got off the road to the roadside (right in front of the Michel camp gate) and started to narrate what I saw.

Then, he (the soldier) cut into my explanation that I should follow him inside the gate to continue my narration. I obliged and followed him in, and then completed narrating the account to him.”

Obeng further narrated that “So, afterwards, I asked if that was all the information he needed, so I could leave and board another bus to work. Then, he said I should remain standing where I was and not move an inch. He then shouted out to some of his colleagues to bring the cutlasses for the driver and I.”

“I asked what my offence was, and this guy instantaneously got angry and started approaching as though he had intentions of hitting me. He then said, ‘stupid boy, you think we are joking here, huh’ and then pointed to a nearby weedy field.”

Obeng was made to weed for one hour as punishment for an offence he said was not clear to him.

Ghana in recent months has recorded series of abuses against journalists meted out by security agencies.

The country is fast losing its credentials as a place where journalists can easily carry out their duties without harassment.

