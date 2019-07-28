Ghana: Security guard of mining firm Newmont found dead

A security guard working with Newmont Goldcorp Ghana has been found dead in the company’s Ahafo mine property.

Local media Joy FM reported that the guard was found dead on Friday, July 26 after a confrontation with illegal artisanal miners.

The confrontation occurred on Thursday July, 25.

The media publication didn’t mention the name of the deceased but other security guards who were injured during the confrontation have received medical treatment.

The victim’s body was discovered in the Ahafo mine’s mining area after an extensive search operation.

The company in a statement said it is working with police to locate the missing security officer who was working on contract.

Kwame Addo-Kufuor, acting regional senior Vice President of Newmont Goldcorp’s Africa Operations said “Newmont Goldcorp Ghana and our nearby communities are grieving in the wake of this tragic loss of life.”

He adds that “We are supporting our security provider in its efforts to assist the injured as well as the family of the deceased.”

“Operations are continuing as normal. We will continue working with other stakeholders to ensure the safety of the people working at our operations. The Company will provide updates as appropriate.”

Source: Africafeeds.com