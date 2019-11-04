Ghana records outbreak of H3N2 flu in schools

Ghana’s Health Service has confirmed an outbreak of H3N2 flu in some schools in the Eastern part of the country.

Over 400 students have been quarantined over the outbreak of Varian Virus disease in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality.

The schools affected are Krobo Girls Senior High School, Akuse Methodist Senior High Technical School and Legacy College – a private school.

Reports say school authorities begun treating the affected students for malaria until the situation worsened with more cases of the flu.

The Ghana Health Service dispatched a medical team to the affected schools for investigation.

The flu samples taken for laboratory tests in Accra confirmed positive for the seasonal flu Type-A H3N2.

The Ghana Health Service maintains that the situation is under control contrary to fears of parents.

H3N2 is an influenza virus that normally circulates in pigs. It is called “variant” virus when found in humans.

Symptoms of the disease include runny nose, sore throat, headache, body aches and pains, fever, chills, fatigue, diarrhoea, and vomiting.

Source: Africafeeds.com