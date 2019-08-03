Ghana: Police to verify suspected bodies of kidnapped girls

Police in Ghana on Friday night announced that they will be conducting a forensic test on the bodies suspected to be that of three kidnapped girls.

Bodies suspected to be that of three girls who went missing in Western Ghana were found on Friday.

The girls were reportedly kidnapped in the town of Takoradi last year.

In a statement the police confirmed retrieving some bodies from a septic tank behind a house, one of the suspect used to live in.

A key suspect in the case reportedly led the special operation team of the police to the scene during the exercise.

Local media has widely reported that the bodies are that of the kidnapped girls who are yet to be found, almost a year now.

UPDATE: Official Police statement on Takoradi Kidnapped girls pic.twitter.com/3dR9cA0CSZ — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) August 2, 2019

Kidnapped girls

The three girls Ruthlove Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were kidnapped between August and December 2018.

Two Nigerian suspects are standing trial over the kidnapping of the girls.

Ghanaian officials had said investigators from the United Kingdom and the United States of America were helping to search for some girls.

But many Ghanaians were angry at the posture of the security agencies in rescuing the girls.

There were renewed agitations when the government again failed to help find the girls but was able to assist in rescuing some Canadian girls also kidnapped in Ghana’s Ashanti region.

Parents and relations of the kidnapped girls for months have been praying for the safe return of the girls.

Source: Africafeeds.com