Ghana: Pastor’s comment on honouring God sparks outrage

A popular Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Dag Heward-Mills has left many fuming after he claimed Christians in recent times are honouring their families than God.

He wrote on Twitter on Friday that “Today, Christians are honouring family more than they honour God.

They do things to please wives and children more than to please God. Because of this, the mission field and harvest fields lack certain quality labourers. Lord help us!”

But not everyone is taking the comment by the preacher lightly and literally.

Some social media users have been outraged claiming the preacher is only concerned about Christians not honouring God because of financial benefits to him and pastors.

Today, Christians are honouring family more than they honour God. They do things to please wives and children more than to please God. Because of this, the mission field and harvest fields lack certain quality labourers. Lord help us! — Dag Heward-Mills (@EvangelistDag) November 1, 2019

Some even claim his comments referring to “the mission field and harvest fields lack certain quality labourers” was pointing to the lack of contribution from his church members.

Social media outburst

But not all are worried about his comments with some coming to his aid and justifying his concerns for the church.

This is so not on. I thought loving each other including family , friends and human being was what God wanted. We must love the church rather? Eeeei! Understanding this bible go hard ooo — Lion Nehemiah (@attigs) November 2, 2019

Everyday i throw money into the sky but they all fall back to the ground. I guess God doesnt want it? Give more to God, more like bring it to my church so i can spend it for u. Call it whatever u want but it will be my family first. (Rolling my eyes) — J. Nkrumah (@joenku2006) November 2, 2019

When you say honour God, all you are tryna say is we should honour you people to enrich yourself and your family whiles our own family struggles to have three descent meal a day. May God forgive me but I will rather honour my wife and children more which is the greater good. — Sir (@GerrardAppiah2) November 2, 2019

Man here looking out for himself and his pockets. Why would people not be happy that others recognize the worth of family? And that worth should never be measured against anything. But your motivations are different. You’ll say anything. Devil’s do. — Nobody (@Y_4dd) November 2, 2019

Didn’t God say that we do for him what we fo for men? Who serves his family well and is not serving God?

Can you show us where God lives so we go honour him directly? Maybe we are tired of you receiving on his behalf. — Kwame Brenya🔱 (@KwameBrenya_) November 2, 2019

Honour means regard with great respect. Also fulfil or keep an obligation. So it’s respecting God or keeping your covenant more with GOD than man( includes family) I see nothing financial here.Not all obligations are financial. Ushering,singing,evangelism are all part. — Kwesi 🇬🇭 (@WorkWithSimpey) November 2, 2019

You write this and expect us to listen or obey you!

How you guys have made church so superior in the world.. Even football is uniting people more than you hypocrite Christians with billions of churches but serving a single!.. I will help my neighbors than Jesus! — iyke_yeboah (@Isaacswisdom) November 2, 2019

Past history

In 2018 Bishop Dag Heward-Mills also sparked outrage among social media users over his cure for depression.

The pastor who is also a medical doctor by profession wrote on then on twitter that “Depression and sadness are a result of demon activity”.

The tweet came with a picture of the pastor’s book titled “Demons”. The book according to the pastor helps readers to know how to deal with demons.

There were angry reactions to Heward-Mills’ tweet and what his book sort to explain about demons and depression.

Source: Africafeeds.com