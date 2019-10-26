You are here
Africa Ghana Sports World 

Ghana gets new football association President

Village Reporter , , , ,

Ghanaian football delegates have elected Kurt Okraku, as their new football association president.

He beat five other contenders for the highest position in Ghana football on Friday in Ghana’s capital Accra.

Okraku was declared winner after three rounds of voting.

During the third round of voting, his closest contender, contender George Afriyie withdrew from the contest.

The position of the GFA president has been vacant since 2018 when former President Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned.

Nyantakyi was banned by Fifa after he implicated in corrupt acts in an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

His task will be to restore confidence in the association and re-brand its image which has been battered in the past.

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo said Okraku “has earned the confidence and trust of the football fraternity, and his victory is well-deserved.”

Kurt Okraku is the executive director of Ghanaian premier league side Dreams FC.

He holds masters degree in sports management from the University of Liverpool.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.