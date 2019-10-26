Ghana gets new football association President

Ghanaian football delegates have elected Kurt Okraku, as their new football association president.

He beat five other contenders for the highest position in Ghana football on Friday in Ghana’s capital Accra.

Okraku was declared winner after three rounds of voting.

During the third round of voting, his closest contender, contender George Afriyie withdrew from the contest.

The position of the GFA president has been vacant since 2018 when former President Kwesi Nyantakyi resigned.

Nyantakyi was banned by Fifa after he implicated in corrupt acts in an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

GFA Congress elects Kurt ES Okraku as President https://t.co/6kHgGEbdrt — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 25, 2019

His task will be to restore confidence in the association and re-brand its image which has been battered in the past.

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo said Okraku “has earned the confidence and trust of the football fraternity, and his victory is well-deserved.”

Football remains the passion of our nation, and I urge all to rally behind him in realising his vision for the growth and development of #Ghana football. 2/2 — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) October 25, 2019

Kurt Okraku is the executive director of Ghanaian premier league side Dreams FC.

It is an honour to lead the revival and transformation of the game we all love and cherish. IT IS TIME TO CHANGE THE GAME AND IGNITE THE PASSION. #GAMECHANGER🇬🇭⚽️🔝 pic.twitter.com/8ONszDG5aI — Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku (@kurtokraku) October 25, 2019

He holds masters degree in sports management from the University of Liverpool.

Source: Africafeeds.com