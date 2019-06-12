Ghana forces rescue two kidnapped Canadian women -statement

ACCRA (Reuters) – Ghana forces have rescued two Canadian women who were kidnapped last week outside their hostel in Ghana’s second city of Kumasi, the Ghanaian government said in a statement on Wednesday.

The women, aged 19 and 20, were volunteers for charity Youth Challenge International.

Kidnappings were rare in Ghana until a spate of abductions late last year, most of them for ransom. They are more common in other parts of West Africa, especially Nigeria.

An Indian national was kidnapped and rescued in Kumasi last month, local media reported.

