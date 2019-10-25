Ghana football elects new president 16 months after corruption exposé

The Ghana Football Association, GFA, on Friday (October 25) elected a new president in the person of Kurt Okraku, a known football administrator in the West African country.

The country’s local football grounded to a halt following an investigative documentary that exposed widespread corruption and maladministration of the game.

Football was suspended following which world football governing body, FIFA, and government agreed on a Normalization Committee, NC, that undertook reforms leading to new leadership elections that were climaxed with Okraku’s election.

The new president replaces embattled Kwesi Nyantakyi who was forced to resign his position after the investigative documentary titled “Number 12” showed him engaging in acts of corruption and abuse of office.

He subsequently resigned his position as first vice-president of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, and from his post on the FIFA Executive Council.