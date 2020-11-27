You are here
Ghana: Daughter of late President Rawlings warns of funeral scam

The eldest daughter of Ghana’s former President Jerry Rawlings has warned against online fraudsters who claim to be raising money for her father’s funeral.

Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, in a statement posted on her Facebook account on Thursday, said fake social media accounts had been created in her name to solicit funds.

She said the fraudsters are targeting people who are sending their condolences.

Ms Agyeman-Rawlings is the MP for the Klottey Korle constituency in Ghana’s parliament.

Former leader Jerry Rawlings died on 12 November aged 73.

The government declared seven days of mourning ahead of a state funeral.

Ghana’s former President Rawlings is dead

