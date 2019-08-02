Ghana: Bodies of 3 kidnapped girls found after search

The bodies of the three girls who went missing in Western Ghana have been found.

The girls were reportedly kidnapped in the town of Takoradi last year.

Their bodies were retrieved from a manhole with signs suggesting massive sexual abuse.

Police sources say a key suspect led the special operation team to the scene during the exercise.

The three girls Ruthlove Quayson, Priscilla Blessing Bentum and Priscilla Koranchie were kidnapped between August and December 2018.

Two Nigerian suspects are standing trial over the kidnapping of the girls.

Ghanaian officials had said investigators from the United Kingdom and the United States of America were helping to search for some girls.

But many Ghanaians were angry at the posture of the security agencies in rescuing the girls.

There were renewed agitations when the government again failed to help find the girls but was able to assist in rescuing some Canadian girls also kidnapped in Ghana’s Ashanti region.

Parents and relations of the kidnapped girls for months have been praying for the safe return of the girls.

Source: Africafeeds.com