Ghana: 77-year-old marijuana farmer arrested

Police in Ghana have arrested a 77-year-old man Opanin Kwadwo Sampene for cultivating marijuana farm.

The suspect was cultivating a 2-acre marijuana farm at Mem, a suburb of Atebubu in the Bono East region of Ghana.

Police say the man arrested has been using marijuana himself for years besides growing the plant.

The suspect disclosed that he has been smoking weed for well over 6 decades, according to police account.

He however explained that his decision to cultivate the hard drug was to make money for his upkeep since he has nobody to depend on.

The 2-acre farm has since been destroyed by the police and whiles investigations commence.

Like many other countries in Africa, cultivation and use of marijuana is illegal in Ghana.

There have however been crusades for Ghana’s laws on Marijuana to be changed especially following the legalization of the use of recreational marijuana in some states in the United States.

Personalities such as renowned Ghanaian film star John Dumelo who is eyeing a seat in parliament has called for the legalization of marijuana for export.

