Getty Images and APO Group announce strategic partnership

Getty Images, a world leader in visual communications, and APO Group, a leading media relations consultancy and press release distribution service, have announced a wide-reaching collaboration to promote integrated text, photo and video solutions to organizations operating across Africa and the Middle East.

In a statement by the Head of Media Relations, APO Group, Caroline Guilhaume, the two companies signed the deal on Wednesday at an official signing ceremony at the Getty Images headquarters in London.

Serving nearly One Million customers in almost every country in the world, Getty Images is the most trusted and esteemed source of visual content in the world, servicing the media, corporate and advertising sectors. Its digital asset management and distribution services optimize efficiency and content syndication for hundreds of partners globally.

Since its formation in 2007, APO Group has become the most influential and reputable media relations consulting firm in Africa and the Middle East through its pioneering press release distribution and innovative monitoring solutions.

Its global advisory services allow organizations from all over the world to harness the potential of media by developing strategic communications plans that help to build positive connections with key audiences.

The strategic partnership will combine Getty Images’ unique capabilities, in tandem with APO Group’s world-class media relations to help organizations connect their compelling stories with new audiences.

Getty Images will provide APO Group customers with its full suite of image production, distribution and digital asset management solutions, while APO Group’s range of media relations services, dedicated to Africa and the Middle East, will be available to Getty Images customers.

Africa, in particular, represents a significant growth opportunity for customers of both organizations. With its population set to double by 2050, it will be home to 40% of all humanity by the year 2100. By working together in the region, Getty Images and APO Group can help raise the profile of Africa on an international scale.